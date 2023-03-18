Ever since flat screen panels became the ubiquitous platform for home entertainment, owners still face an ongoing dilemma. When not in use, these displays just become blank slates that can stick out like a sore thumb against a room’s décor. As such, you can opt for other alternatives like the Mi Smart Projector 2 from Xiaomi.

The Chinese company supplies more than just smartphones. In fact, it has a huge catalog of products for various market segments, and it continues to grow. Its latest projector is ideal for consumers who prefer a home cinema experience that can be conveniently transported and stored when depending on the current usage scenario.

Modern televisions are now available in staggering sizes but come at the cost of physical footprint and weight. On the other hand, the Mi Smart Projector 2 measures 4.5″ x 5.9″ x 5.9″ and clocks in at only 2.87 lbs. It touts a rectangular form factor with rounder corners for that sleek look no matter where it stands.

Xiaomi says its 1.2:1 throw ratio allows it to project a screen size up to 120 inches. With the help of multi-angle automatic keystone correction, it’s easier to find a place to position the Mi Smart Projector 2. Furthermore, its auto-focus feature provides clear images with each use.

On the rear are the barrel plug power port, a 3.5 mm audio port, a USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port. The Mi Smart Projector 2 supports Dolby Audio for immersive sound. “The life-like human voices and virtual surround sound make you feel like you are right in the action,” notes Xiaomi. Finally, Android TV with Google Assistant makes it a versatile entertainment solution.

