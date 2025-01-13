Getting a present for yourself does not need to be on a special occasion only. As long as you have extra funds for a personal purchase, by all means, do so. A trendy piece of tech to consider is a pair of true wireless stereo earbuds. For style and high-fidelity audio, Bang & Olufsen gives us the Beoplay Eleven.

The Danish company supplies music enthusiasts with some of the most aesthetically stunning products money can buy. With a reputation for sophisticated design, luxurious build quality, and stellar performance, expect to spend a pretty premium.

Nonetheless, you’re always getting your money’s worth. Wireless freedom does not always come with caveats. Although you can never convince hardcore audiophiles to ditch wires, most are eager to enjoy all the benefits Bluetooth brings to the table.

The Beoplay Eleven is available in two shades: Copper Tone and Natural Aluminum. We recommend the former for a splash of color and the latter is perfect when you prefer a shade that’s slightly understated. This is one of the few non-Apple TWS earbuds with stems.

If you prefer a more discreet form factor, there are plenty of other make and models to choose from. Anyway, the Beoplay Eleven is packing neodymium 9.2 mm drivers with a 20 – 22,000 Hz frequency range. Use the companion app to tweak the EQ and choose between presets.

Features like active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and Wind Guard enhance music playback and communication. The earbuds measure 22.5 mm x 34.8 mm x 22.7 mm and the charging case is 66.2 mm x 48 mm x 28.1 mm, with a total weight of 59 grams. The Beoplay Eleven lasts up to 20 hours with ANC and 28 hours without.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen