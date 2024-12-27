It can be challenging and tiring when you’re drying your hair because you have to hold the dryer in one hand and a brush or a towel on the other. It’s difficult to reach the back areas and your arms easily tire out. As such this unique invention by Korean industrial designer ByeongKyu Park, called Pillar, is a God send because it allows for hands-free use.

The dryer comes discreetly housed in a standing steel frame that offers various purposes. It can hold beauty or skin care essentials like a bottle of facial cream, perfume, serum, and more. Meanwhile, the dryer machine swivels out and features a dial adjustment for the vent so you can properly direct the airflow right where you need it to be. There are three airflows: strong wind, light warm wind, and strong warm wind.

The convenience the Pillar brings allows you to perform other tasks while getting your hair dried comfortably while sitting down or standing up. You can read a book, eat, or watch TV since you have your hands free to do other things. Moreover, this innovative product serves as a lamp.

While one cuboid houses the hair dryer the other has a built-in E26 socket for a swivel lamp. The steel frame features holes that offer ambient lighting with the cuboid for the lamp closed and not swiveled out. The cuboids are magnetic so you can swap their locations according to your needs.

For ease of mobility, Pillar has wheels with stoppers so you can just roll it to where you’re seated or positioned. It is also available in various colors to suit your preference: red, blue, and white.

Images courtesy of ByeongKyu Park/Behance