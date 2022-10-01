September was great for the yachting scene with two prestigious events to showcase the best the industry has to offer. The month opened with the Cannes Yachting Festival and will cap off with the Monaco Yacht Show over the weekend. One of the biggest surprises is the announcement of the X2, EXplorer X Experience superyacht concept.

While the vessel is evidently that star here, what many believe to be more remarkable is the partnership between Pininfarina and Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design. The former is a legendary name associated with architecture and automotive while the latter specializes in nautical exploits. Therefore, their combined talents are sure to produce something spectacular.

So far, renders of the X2, EXplorer X Experience are an outstanding testament to the creativity of both parties. Its sleek form is that of a leisure vessel, but it shows elements of contemporary architecture. The monohull features generous spaces on each deck replete with amenities to match that of a luxury apartment or resort.

There are no images to show what the interiors would look like, but we can see multiple glass-wrapped spaces for socializing. There are also fold-out terraces, water features, an infinity pool, and a massive aft beach club. The X2, EXplorer X Experience has no shortage of activities and entertainment options on board.

Press materials describe it as “an exclusive place where moments of exploration and conviviality find space, guaranteeing, at the same time, a performance of the highest level.” Aside from the X2, EXplorer X Experience, Pininfarina also showcases a scale model of another project it calls the Kairos, in collaboration with Oceanco.

Images courtesy of Pininfarina/Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design