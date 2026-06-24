If you’re living a healthy lifestyle or are in the process of doing so, keeping track of changes is helpful. For those working closely with their healthcare providers, data is crucial for getting the most out of any workout regimen or, in some cases, treatment. For a comprehensive snapshot of these metrics, the Scale Ultra BodyScan provides “professional-grade precision, right at home.”

More and more people are ditching mechanical weighing scales in favor of the digital ones. Not only are these more accurate, newer models tend to ship with a slew of handy features and wireless connectivity. The latter is especially convenient because users no longer have to manually record the results as the system automatically synchronizes with their smartphones, wearables, tablets, or computers.

Available in Black or White colorways, this device touts a customizable 4.3-inch, full-color display. No need to open the companion app as all relevant information is viewable directly on the Scale Ultra BodyScan. What resembles a handlebar for an exercise machine actually holds some of the eight electrodes. The sensors combine to scan “13 essential health metrics.”

As indicated by Wyze, these included muscle mass, muscle mass percentage, weight, body water percentage, protein level, visceral mass, visceral body fat, body fat percentage, lean body mass, BMI, basal metabolic rate, and metabolic age. It can recognize and synchronize data for up to eight individuals.

The Scale Ultra BodyScan can detect and analyze people who weigh anywhere between 11 lbs to 400 lbs. Each unit measures 15.43″ x 13.39″ x 2.13″ and weighs approximately 5.95 lbs. It runs on four 1.5V, AAA batteries, and conserves power efficeintly to last up to 8 months. Finally, support for Fitbit, Health Connect, and Apple Health is baked in out of the box.

Images courtesy of Wyze