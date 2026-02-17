Are you in the process of upgrading your home into a smart one? Given that most modern dwellings are gradually incorporating automation in several ways or another, power consumption starts to matter. This might not be an issue in places where the utility expenses are reasonable, but outages are still a concern. For off-grid readiness, the OCEAN Pro is a robust solution.

For most of us, a high-capacity power station or two is enough for unscheduled power interruptions. However, when the grid goes down for extended periods, it’s handy to have a reliable alternative. EcoFlow describes the SKU as “an all-in-one ecosystem, built to outperform” with the slogan “Own your energy. Your way.”

Versatility matters, and the OCEAN Pro accounts for various scenarios. At the core of it all is a scalable battery platform. Each lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit at 10 kWh and 400V DC. In addition to hooking it up to your home’s power provider, it’s also compatible with solar panels up ot 40 kW, V2L EVs, and gas-powered generators.

With the OCEAN Pro Inverter, the total capacity can be expanded to 80 kWh. If you’re at a maximum setup, it’s enough to run “two HVAC systems, a pool pump, EV charger, or heavy-duty appliances all running simultaneously,” writes EcoFlow. Design-wise, there are several finishes to choose from.

Depending on where you want to mount the OCEAN Pro, it can be adorned with aerospace-grade aluminum, performance-grade carbon fiber, and premium walnut wood. Other cool cosmetic elements include a breathing light and real-time power visualization. For safety, a fire-prevention system actively monitors thermals.

Images courtesy of EcoFlow