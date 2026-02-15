SHARGE is a relatively new brand in the charging solutions space. Nevertheless, it has established a firm foothold courtesy of the quality and performance of its products. With a diverse catalog ready for retail, the company is now crowdfunding a fresh SKU. As modern devices ship with higher power requirements, the Shargeek 300 is ready for the future.

As it stands, Samsung and Apple are keeping the maximum charging wattage of their smartphones at around 45W. Meanwhile, other Android OEMs are pushing those numbers way beyond, with some models supporting up to 240W. Therefore, it somehow makes sense for SHARGE to account for innovations in the coming years.

The Shargeek 300 is described as “the next gen power beast.” It is the firm’s 14th crowdfunding project. With an outstanding track record of successful Kickstarter campaigns, it’s safe to say the latest is another hit in the making. Similar to its predecessors, the build quality is remarkably premium, with its use of aluminum.

Furthermore, it’s awesome to see the transparent section intact, given that it’s already a signature aesthetic of Shargeek power banks. It boasts a maximum output of 300W and supports inputs up to 140W to quickly recharge its reserves. Another cool aesthetic touch comes from the RGB LED lighting.

Keep track of all relevant information via the smart display. Available ports include DC, USB-A, and USB-C for comprehensive compatibility. The Shargeek 300 measures 6.25″ x 2.44″ x 2.08″ and weighs 26.46 ounces. SHARGE also points out that the power bank is airline safe. Back it now because the page confirms it is practically ready for mass production. 1,662 backers have pledged $335,633 with 39 days to go, as of our writing.

Images courtesy of SHARGE