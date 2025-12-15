What type of hobbies do you indulge in? Sometimes, where there’s a lot on our plate, we should take a break and dabble in stuff that makes us happy. Apart from gaming, drinking, eating, reading books, or working on a project car, crafting is often a rewarding experience. If you’re in the market for a desktop CNC machine and a laser engraver, Makera’s Z1 is your all-in-one solution.

When your project or repair job requires precision fabrication, it’s now possible to do so at home on demand. With two successful crowdfunding campaigns under its belt, the manufacturer already has an excellent track record. Makera describes the Z1 as “a desktop CNC designed for first-time users with pro-level power and precision.”

Do keep in mind that there’s a bit of learning to get the hang of things. Nevertheless, the integrated artificial intelligence platform should make things intuitive enough to grasp quickly. No need to fiddle around with tools either, as the quick-change system lets users swap out modules in seconds.

Compatible materials listed include steel, aluminum alloy, brass, carbon fiber, wood, acrylic, PCB, and titanium. Each unit touts a high-torque spindle, NEMA 17 stepper motors, an Acme lead screw drive, and a linear motor system. The Z1 “delivers uncompromising cutting power in a compact 17 kg frame.”

Elsewhere, the AeroDust Collection System ensures the work surface is free of debris during operation. Makera also points out that “with the built-in camera, Z1 lets you monitor the machining process remotely in real time. The time-lapse feature makes it easy to capture and share the entire creation process, giving you a seamless way to showcase your work.

Images courtesy of Makera