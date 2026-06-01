Do you maintain a healthy lifestyle? A lot of people want to, but it’s honestly difficult without the encouragement of others. Instead of traditional workouts, why not consider recreational activities such as tennis or pickleball? Furthermore, the latter is quickly becoming the ideal sport for people of all ages. When there’s nobody else to practice with, the Aceii One turns into a professional coach.

To get good at something, repetition helps you master how to serve and field the ball. Fundamentally, we get to learn the nuances that make paddle sports so much fun. As the product page claims, it is the “World’s First Pure-Vision AI Tennis Partner!” It does not say so outright, but a version for pickleballs is likewise in development.

Among the features your Aceii One promises are human-like rally sessions, gamified matches, diverse tennis courses, multi-level drills, and AI-driven data analysis for feedback. It’s pretty impressive given the size of this robotic training platform. Speaking of which, the dimensions are 8″ x 13.27″ x 42″ (including the top-mounted ball bag), and 8″ x 13.27″ x 27.24″ (without the module).

This detachable functionality allows users to safely store this high-tech equipment in the trunk of the car. Tipping the scales at only 55.1 lbs., pushing it around is extremely easy thanks to the smooth-rolling casters. Furthermore, a built-in telescoping handle makes it convenient to haul from one spot to another.

The Aceii One can hold up to 120 tennis balls and is compatible with hard, clay, and grass courts. Its dual-stage launch capabilities can launch these at a maximum speed of 80 mph with the shortest intervals at 0.5 seconds. These parameters are adjustable. It supports gesture controls, as well as commands via the companion app.

Images courtesy of Aceii One