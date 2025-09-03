Lack of sleep can negatively affect physical and mental functions. It can lead to fatigue, palpitations, and memory lapses, to name a few. Those suffering from insomnia often struggle with these adverse symptoms and resort to sleeping pills for help, which could just lead to unhealthy dependency. Vyntalix offers a natural and fast-acting approach to better sleep with the aid of neuro stimulators.

It’s a non-invasive ct-VNS (cervical transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulator) that helps with relaxation, rebalance, and better sleep. It sends gentle micro currents to the vagus nerve to calm the body’s stress response and enhance sleep quality.

Vyntalix has 316 stainless steel balls that deliver low-frequency micro-electric pulses to stimulate and suppress sympathetic activity. They activate the parasympathetic response and help restore dynamic balance to the nervous system.

Moreover, this device offers a customized massage experience to cater to different body types, sensitivity, and personal preference. It has 15 levels of adjustable intensity to help relieve stress, achieve emotional balance, and improved overall well-being.

Additionally, users can pick from four of the color-indicated modes for their desired massage experience. Pink is for Smart mode, Green for Gentle, Blue for Comfort, and Purple for Professional mode. Moreover, a Red Light Therapy feature aids with vascular health.

Vyntalix has a 650nm laser light that stimulate cellular metabolism and reduce blood viscosity. This helps prevent blood clots and improve vascular function. Plus, it is lightweight at just 70g, offering a soothing wearable experience with a week’s use on a single charge of its wireless battery.

Images courtesy of Vyntalix