Clean and potable drinking water is hard to come by in some countries. Even those with abundant supply still run the risk of water contamination Hence, sterilizers and filters help eliminate bacteria, pathogens, and other contaminants. For personalized use, Hwanjong Oh designed the UV sterilizer called LADIS Lamp DISinfection to sterilize microorganisms in clear water.

A finalist in the 2025 Seoul Design Award, this device offers an innovative option to industrial water treatment. It highlights sustainability and social impact, with a design that benefits areas where waterborne diseases are prevalent.

The LADIS Lamp DISinfection is a cap‑type water sterilizer that features a user-friendly interface. It attaches to standard water bottles and PET bottles, making it highly adaptable. A simple twist attaches to the bottle and a press on the power button puts it to action.

It neutralizes harmful pathogens, bacteria, and viruses, delivering rapid UV-C sterilization in seconds via a UV-LED module housed in its lightweight aluminum shell. It removes 99.99% of bacteria from bottled water.

Moreover, the LADIS Lamp DISinfection has a small solar panel integrated into its cap to charge its USB-C rechargeable internal battery. This versatility makes it ideal for off-grid use, like camping or hiking, where there is lack of clean drinking water.

Notably, this device also boasts a durable, and impact and corrosion resistant housing perfect for outdoor adventures. However, the LADIS Lamp DISinfection is irradiated with strong ultraviolet rays, which is harmful to the skin and eyes. It’s advisable to use it only when inserted to the bottle.

Images courtesy of TAB Co., Ltd.