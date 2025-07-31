The OMNI-R isn’t your typical ruler, both in its look and function. Its 12-in-1 design makes it the ultimate stationery for engineers, architects, artists, DIYers, or EDC enthusiasts. It packs functionality inside its humble ruler design that transforms into a multi-tool.

It’s just the size of a cigarette lighter at 3.2″ long when folded. But it unfolds to a full 12.75″ long to reveal a professional drawing ruler offering four functional modules: measurement, drawing, cutting, and positioning. It extends via aerospace-grade aluminum hinges with titanium alloy bearings. The bearings stay tight even after 10,000x opening and closing tests.

The OMNI-R offers metric and imperial laser-etched scales on the front and back, respectively. It also has a leveling aid, ideal for architectural drawings or marking woodwork joints. Moreover, this EDC multi-tool has a dual laser-etched protractor for measuring circular gauge at the 0-180° positive and negative scales.

It also has an extended flying pen system tucked into one of the arms that can be used independently or kept docked inside. It offers three modes including a compass with a fixed pivot point and a pencil that spins around on paper to complete a full circle. There’s also a #10 extendable blade and an eternal pencil with a high-density graphite tip that can outlast over 100 standard pencils.

The tip of the OMNI-R has a 0-6cm vernier caliper and on its surface is a spirit gage using military-grade liquid dual-axis sensors. It has separate bubble tubes for X/Y axes offering ±0.5° accuracy. Then for visibility in the dark, there’s a slot for a 1.5×6 mm tritium tube or glow tube. Aside from its compact size, this tool also weighs just 89g, making it ideal for on-the-go measurements.

Images courtesy of ZHENLAI INC