Nitecore drops a new addition to its selection of keychain flashlights, the TIP3. Positioned as a successor to the TIP SE, it features upgrades to its core for more reliable functionality.

Equipped with two quad-core MCT UHE LEDs, it delivers three high-performance color temperatures: warm white, neutral white, and cool white. This way, you can choose the ideal illumination for your needs, whether you’re walking a dog, walking at night, or during foggy or rainy days.

Moreover, Nitecore upped the battery capacity in the TIP3 flashlight to 650 mAh instead of 500 mAh. It is rechargeable via an integrated USB-C port. This version also gets triple the runtime when used in its dimmest mode at one lumen. It can run for as long as 160 hours, unlike the TIP 1 SE, which can only handle 50 hours.

Meanwhile, in the maximum continuous mode at 220 lumens, the battery lasts for 1:45 hours (TIP SE at 180 lumens only at 1:30 hours). The range also increased from 45 to 57 meters.

Moreover, the turbo mode in the Nitecore TIP3 flashlight now provides 720 lumens instead of 700 and now has a range of 92 meters. This flashlight has a removable clip so you can attach the flashlight to the brim of a cap or pocket. The clip also doubles as a protective cover for the buttons.

Designed for quick outdoor adventures, the Nitecore TIP3 EDC flashlight is just 2.44″ long and weighs 1.06oz. It is IP54-rated waterproof and dust proof. It can also withstand drops of up to two meters, but not water submersion.

