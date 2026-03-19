Flashlights these days have evolved into multi-tools that feature other functions besides illumination. Some integrate laser distance measuring and handy utility tools. The Timeli flashlight, on the other hand, incorporates advanced safety features.

Smart Home Protection LLC debuted the device at CES 2026 as a smart, personal safety system designed to deter threats, document critical evidence, and send help in real time. It combines video recording, GPS tracking, SOS alerts, instant two-way communication with emergency dispatch, and illumination.

Timeli features an intuitive interface, with a press-and-hold action on the power button that activates three functions simultaneously. It activates HD video recording, live GPS tracking, and two-way emergency communication over cellular service. Meanwhile, a separate red triangle serves as the SOS alert button.

The SOS button emits a loud alarm and connects users to a monitoring center that determines if there is a need for an emergency service. The video and the GPS coordinates retrieved from the device are also streamed directly to dispatch for fast response.

The flashlight offers wireless connectivity (cellular, GPS, Wi-Fi, and BLE) that supports push alerts, cloud video storage, and integration with a companion iOS and Android app. The app allows customization of the brightness settings, alarm volume, and video recording quality.

Timeli is just over seven inches long and weighs seven ounces. It’s approximately the size and weight of a smartphone, making it compact and portable. It’s good for up to 2 years on standby, 72 hours on the go, and over six hours of active use. It runs on a built-in rechargeable battery that doubles as a power bank.

Images courtesy of Timeli