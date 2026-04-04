If “femme fatal” is applicable to pocket knives, then MIH’s GraphiX folder fits the description. It boasts a deceptively stunning profile, complemented by equally exquisite and durable craftsmanship.

Whereas other pocket knives have one element that stands out from the rest, this folder’s entirety easily catches the eye. It looks remarkably solid and sharp, offering the perfect balance between weight, strength, and corrosion resistance.

GraphiX features a premium Böhler M390 super steel blade in an aerospace GR5 titanium frame, equipped with carbon fiber handle scales. The latter adds texture and structure for a secure and comfortable grip in wet or slippery conditions. Moreover, no two handle scales are alike because each displays a unique weave.

Meanwhile, the super steel blade offers impressive durability and resistance to scratches and wear. It offers rugged reliability no matter the action, featuring a 15-degree angle edge for effortless and butter-smooth cuts every time.

GraphiX also features subtle jimping at the base of the blade that locks the index finger in place during precision tasks. Meanwhile, a flipper tab, along with ceramic ball bearings, provides swift blade deployment and retraction for an addictive ultra-smooth flip.

Moreover, the blade locks solidly in place for zero blade play via a liner lock. The lock face and pivot are precision-machined to fit with zero tolerance, ensuring wobble-free action every time.

GraphiX also comes with a titanium pocket clip, precision-machined tritium slots on each side of the handle, and a lanyard hole. This pocket knife measures just 8.27″ long when opened and 4.71″ when folded. It’s light at merely 5.60oz, making it a great outdoor companion and everyday carry gear.

Images courtesy of MIH