Following the success of 2025’s Scytheblade, Edgelet is back with another keychain knife capable of handling just about any cutting or slicing tasks out there. The previous release featured a blade shape inspired by the Grim Reaper’s weapon. This time, the new release, called SpearEdge, looks to the hawk’s talons for design inspiration.

Hawks have powerful curved talons that grip with precision for effortless cuts. Karambits and hawkbills follow the same form factor. But these are full-sized pocket knives built for heavy-duty use.

SpearEdge follows the same geometry, albeit in a compact footprint measuring an overall length of 2.61″ and 1.88″ when closed. It’s also sleek at merely 0.20″ thick. It follows a curved cutting path that moves with your hand, offering smoother cuts and better control with minimal hand effort.

The blade, crafted from high-performance 7Cr stainless steel, offers a great balance of edge retention, corrosion resistance, and ease of maintenance. Meanwhile, the body is a lightweight yet strong titanium. Despite its compact size, this EDC knife offers a secure grip, with a finger ring that adds stability, preventing slips and misalignment, ensuring precise operation with the thumb and forefinger.

The sharp tip quickly pierces materials for easy entry and precise control. Meanwhile, the curved edge guides the cut in a smooth, continuous motion, delivering reduced resistance and hand force. It also naturally grips the material, preventing slippage when cutting rope or other flexible materials.

Meanwhile, deployment and closing of the blade provide a tactile and audible feedback, supported by a pivot tension and a detent system for stable blade positioning. SpearEdge features an open keyring slot at the tail for instant attachment to bags or keychains. Just clip, carry, and go.

Images courtesy of Edgelet