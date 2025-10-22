The James Brand has built a reliable reputation for crafting modern EDC tools that offer both functionality and minimalist aesthetic from pocket knives, carabiners, and more. This time the company ventured out of its comfort zone to release its first-ever wallet, The Lowe.

It’s an attractive take on the metal card wallet dressed in the same high quality and sleek aesthetic the brand is known for. Inspired by vintage cigar cases, it is minimalist by design, with no visible hardware, no moving parts and adjustments needed. Its streamlined form made from CNC-machined 6063-T5 aluminum renders a slim silhouette that’s thinner than a pack of gum.

The Lowe clocks in at just 0.4” thick and is lightweight at 2.1oz. It’s ultra compact too at merely 3.5″ long and 2.6″ wide. Yet, it offers durable and versatile functionality. It can securely hold a max of six cards with built-in RFID protection to prevent data theft.

Moreover, its humble exterior hides an innovative interior mechanism that allows an effortless card access called the Pinch-Tech. It keeps the cards securely in place without accidental slippage, but still makes card access very easy via the finger slot.

Then the added flush-mounted silicone band on the outside provides the flexibility to carry more. It can strap extra cards, some cash, receipts, and more. To make it easy and safe in the hands and in the pocket, the metal frame of The Lowe features chamfered corners for effortless pocket re-entry.

This is a sophisticated card wallet that makes a great EDC addition. As The James Brand describes it, it’s a “modern essential built to fit seamlessly into your life.”

Images courtesy of The James Brand