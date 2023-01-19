Monopoly lovers will enjoy playing America’s Favorite Property Trading Game in luxurious style with the WS Game Company Monopoly Luxury Edition. This is heirloom-quality with its handsome burl-finished wood cabinet and more.

This luxurious Monopoly edition includes die-cast decorative metal plaques and two drawers with die-cast metal drawer pulls. Both perfectly complement the wood and the burled veneer panels. Meanwhile, gold foil stamping adorns the game path and the recessed faux-leather center rolling area.

This WS Game Company Monopoly Luxury Edition features one drawer with an elegant bank teller-style money tray. The other drawer holds the Monopoly game components including 32 die-cast metal houses, movers, and 12 hotels. It also holds a faux-leather-wrapped title deed card holder with gold foil stamping. The second drawer also holds the Community Chest, Premium Chance cards, Monopoly money, and dice.

There are eight plated die-cast tokens: Battleship, Boot, Horse and Rider, Race Car, Scottie Dog, Top Hat, Iron, and Thimble. Moreover, Officially licensed by Hasbro, this luxury Monopoly edition also contains game instructions.

This WS Game Company Monopoly Luxury Edition is easily portable. You can bring it any place where there’s a party. It’s also a great bonding game for the family as it is playable by two to six people. The game cabinet measures 22 x 22 x 4.25 inches and with all game components inside the drawers, it weighs 6.58kg. Meanwhile, the faux leather dice rolling area measures 12.5 x 12.5 inches, and the title deed card folio is 9.75 x 6.5 inches. Other measurements include Chance and Community Chest cards at 3.5 x 2.25 inches and Property title deed cards at 3 x 2.625 inches.

Images courtesy WS Game Company