If you take a look at Teenage Engineering’s product lineup, their entire hardware catalog boasts a minimalist design language that screams premium. It seems every component has been thoroughly developed to serve a functional or cosmetic purpose. As such, many strive to incorporate the same approach with their concepts like this sleek handheld console dubbed the XP-I.

Earlier, we featured something similar called the XP-1 by Nidharshan Suresh. By the button layout, it was likely a portable gaming PC in the vein of the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, and others in the same category. The XP-I, on the other hand, is the work of Vishesh Jaiswal — a student and freelance product designer based in India.

We can’t deny there is a striking resemblance between the two concepts such as the matte metallic shell, the color palette, and button layout. Nevertheless, there are enough aesthetic differences to set one apart from the other. What they do share in common is their source of inspiration.

The Swedish consumer electronics group currently caters to the audio market with its synthesizers and speakers. They also dabble a bit in product design for other companies, with the Playdate for Panic Inc. as their only handheld gaming platform.

Given their reputation, it won’t be long before a prominent client commissions Teenage Engineering to come up with a portable gaming PC. Until that happens, the XP-I concept can give us a glimpse of what that device might look like.

The XP-I features two offset analog sticks, a D-pad, face buttons, shoulder buttons, trigger buttons, a side-mounted switch, a top-mounted slider, vents, a mechanical power switch, forward-facing speaker grilles under the display, and leather padding on the rear to rest your fingers on.

Images courtesy of Vishesh Jaiswal/Behance