LEGO’s Star Wars kits are a treat for any fan of the franchise. Thankfully, the company knows it and regularly pumps out new SKUs for us to enjoy. In just a few more days, another huge set will drop to celebrate the 20 awesome years of the Clone Wars series. Get ready for the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser.

As indicated by the official website, product number 75367 is slated to launch on October 4, 2023. If you’re shopping for holiday presents this early, the LEGO Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser should make any fan go bonkers when they unwrap this bad boy.

Prepare to shell out about $650, because tie-ins of this scale do not come cheap. You’ll sink in hours for this build as the box holds 5,374 pieces, which includes two minifigures of Admiral Yularen and Captain Rex. Credit for this model design goes to Hans Burkhard Schlömer, who said. “With models this size, we can really dive into every detail.”

To give you an idea of the space it will take up on your shelf, display case, or desk, LEGO listed the overall dimensions once it is completed. The Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser measures 13” x 22” x 43” (H x W x D) and is replete with familiar elements that will delight Star Wars geeks of all ages.

“Let your mind drift to a galaxy far, far away as you recreate authentic features such as the striking red stripes, command bridge and hangar containing a brick-built scale model of a Republic Gunship,” reads the description. The Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser easily becomes a conversation piece once fellow fans catch a glimpse of it. A buildable information plaque is likewise included.

Images courtesy of LEGO