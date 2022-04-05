The adage “good things come in small packages” aptly defines the WRENCHit by Mininch. This minimalist pocket wrench comes with different-sized wrenches so you never have to worry about loose screws and such while on the go.

This handy gear is a Tool Pen in a sense. It comes in a sleek stainless steel frame that houses the wrenches you would need to tighten, loosen, or fix a screw or bolt. It even operates beautifully and easily. With a slide, pop, and push movement, you can cycle through the tools and get down to work in seconds.

There are ten wrenches to choose from including 3.2 / 3.4 / 3.5 mm spoke wrenches. Other Box-End Wrench sizes include 7 / 8 / 9 / 10 / 11 / 12 / 13 mm. Then there are also Wing Nut Wrenches (built-in Shimano 4.3 / 4.4 mm spoke wrenches). It even comes with a bottle opener. The “Pop-A-Point” mechanism employed by the WRENCHit could even work as a fidget toy for some.

This minimalist pocket wrench with its interchangeable hex wrench system is lightweight and thin so it stays comfortable in your hand and fits neatly in your pockets. The width is barely an inch at just 0.91, is only 5.28″ long, and slim at 0.16″. No need to rummage around the toolbox and lose precious time or carry a screwdriver or other tools separately while on the go.

What’s more, the WRENCHit is guaranteed durable with its SUS420 stainless steel construction to make it fully corrosion-resistant. It is then sandblasted to an elegant and smooth finish so it doesn’t hurt the hands during use.

This tool will definitely come in handy during outdoor adventures. Whether you’re hiking, cycling, or setting up camp. The WRENCHit is also useful for home use especially in fixing appliances, gadgets, and other hard-to-reach areas. For convenience, it comes with a dedicated leather pouch for storing.

Images courtesy of Mininch