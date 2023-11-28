Don’t you just hate it when a repair situation comes up, but you don’t have access to the right tools? Well, most of us do, which is why the 3.6V Electric Screwdriver Kit from Hoto Tools should come in handy. So, if you love to tinker around with stuff at home, these precision bits should do the trick.

The problem with traditional screwdrivers is the labor-intensive process especially when there are a lot of screws involved. Before you start, refer to the documentation to find out if there are any points that might be hidden under the rubber feet or stickers. Once all the locations have been identified, it’s time to have fun.

Your 3.6V Electric Screwdriver kit packs a high-performance electric motor rated at 2.95 lb-ft of twist. Its operation is powered by a 1500 mAh battery with three selectable torque levels. Each corresponds to certain tasks, so dial in the correct setting. You can find it labeled in Roman numerals just above the black ring near the top.

For added safety, sensors automatically stop once they detect a problem. Its ergonomic cylindrical body sports a matte finish to improve grip, while a two-way button is intuitive for quick direction changes. An LED ring light illuminates whatever you need to work on and automatically turns off after 10 seconds of inactivity.

As for the bits, all 25, including the extension bar, are forged from S2 steel for exceptional hardness and resistance to corrosion. Hoto Tools ships the 3.6V Electric Screwdriver with an all-in-one storage box to keep everything organized. The lid is magnetic for a smooth action while in use or after. The 3.6V Electric Screwdriver charges via a USB-C port.

