The LifeStraw Sip is a must-have travel and outdoor companion as it easily provides safe and clean filtered water on the go. It would especially come in handy when camping and finding it hard to find a clean source of water to drink other than from rivers or lakes.

This is a portable filtration system packaged as a stainless steel straw that looks like the larger version of the metal straws now commonly available. It has a silicone mouthpiece and both materials are FDA approved and BPA-free. Simply sip through the straw and have peace of mind knowing your drinking clean filtered water.

The LifeStraw Sip uses an innovative hollow-core, high-flow microfilter membrane for effortless sipping and high-performance filtration. Its 0.2 micron pore-size filter lasts up to 1,000 liters, which is good for over a year of daily use. It effectively protects against 99.9% of bacteria, including E. coli and salmonella, and 99.9% of parasites, including giardia and cryptosporidia.

This filter also removes 99.9% of microplastics, small particles, silt, sand, dirt and cloudiness. It meets U.S. EPA and NSF P231 drinking water standards for the removal of bacteria and parasites Thus, making it a sustainable solution to single-use plastic bottles that are widely used when traveling, hiking, camping, and other outdoor excursions. and more. When it reaches its life cycle, the straw can be disassembled and recycled.

Slim and lightweight, the LifeStraw Sip is designed to go with you. The straw is 10″ long and weighs just 1.8oz. It easily fits in your bag and comes with its own carrying case for filtered water on the go. Likewise, each purchase of the straw helps a child in need receive clean and safe water for an entire school year.

Images courtesy of LifeStraw