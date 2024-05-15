The Aer Carry-On sets itself apart from its kind with a wheel brake system integrated into Hinomoto Miraclent wheels. The ball bearing wheels themselves ensure an ultra smooth and silent ride so you can breeze through the airport or anywhere else with ease and comfort.

This luggage has the “world’s first integrated brake system” to prevent potential accidents as it keeps the wheels from rolling away in trains, busy roads, or in busy airports. The brake is discreetly hidden under the handle and it locks the Hinomoto wheels with a quick toggle.

Another useful feature is the smart tracker pocket concealed inside the spacious interior to help you find your luggage in case you misplace or lose it. The Aer Carry-On is designed for effortless and optimal stability and mobility with its triangular trolley system offering four height settings so you can maneuver it with ease.

It boasts an ultra-durable Makrolon polycarbonate hard shell exterior complemented with a puncture-resistant, gapless slider-designed double-layered YKK RCW zipper, which is known to be three times stronger than other luggage zippers. The shell also houses a sustainable CORDURA re/cor recycled nylon ripstop liner and smart interior organization featuring a quick-action compression system with magnetic Fidlock fastener.

The Aer Carry-On comes with top and side handles with integrated attachment points and a TSA-approved combination lock to keep your things safe and secure. It also includes a premium leather luggage tag and is available in 48L (weighs 3.8 kg) and 41L volume (3.7 kg) options. Both sizes can fit in overhead bins and available in five colorways: Safety Orange, Black, Pale Mauve, Dark Olive, and Fog White.

Images courtesy of Aer