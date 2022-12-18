Li Ning and Dwayne Wade marked a decade of their partnership with a new silhouette under the “Way of Wade” collection earlier this year with the Way of Wade (WOW) 10 sneaker. Now Li-Ning is following that up with a new model called “All City 11” dropping early in 2023.

The “All City 11” takes inspiration from the WOW 10 sneaker in terms of its slick and clean silhouette. It has the model’s signature “Sunrise” colorway with a stark black mesh upper and a purple-to-pink gradient for the TPU-wrapped midsole for a contrasting pop of color. It features the same style and shape as the WOW 10 including details throughout the sneaker that represents Li-Ning and Dwayne Wayde’s partnership. The similarities in design are intentional. Li-Ning used the WOW 10 to come up with the form factor for the “All City 11.”

However, what sets the new model apart is its performance and fit. It isn’t merely a rehash or copy. The “All City 11” has an upper that uses a breathable and stretchable knit material for comfort and easy wear on and off. The upper also comes with an exaggerated heel counter and a forefoot area with an anti-rollover design.

Moreover, the WOW “All City 11” comes with Li-Ning’s signature BOOM Technology that uses Pebax foam which is lighter and more resilient than TPU foam. This provides not only cushioning and support but also more energy and lessens compression deformation of the sole. Meanwhile, the TPU that wraps around the midsole increases stability. The WOW “All City 11” arrives on Jan 23, 2023, with a yet-to-be-determined retail price.

Images courtesy of Way of Wade