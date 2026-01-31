It has been a habit of ours to regularly check for limited-edition whiskies ahead of the Lunar New Year. The event usually sees the world’s leading labels drop exclusive expressions that end up highly sought after by collectors. So far, we have yet to spot notable drops, but The Dalmore 17 should keep us company in the meantime.

The famed distillery presents a spectacular dram as a fresh entry into its Principal Collection. From what we can gather, it’s a highland single malt scotch that features a trio of rare sherry casks, specifically “Amoroso, Apostoles, and Matusalem.” This finishing method is remarkably popular among purveyors of fine spirits.

“We created 17 Year Old to showcase more sweet oak influence and more delicate spice – culminating in a whisky with an inherent richness and decadence,” states Master Whisky Maker Dr. Kristie McCallum. It’s bottled at 42% abv with shades of purple on the packaging and label.

Its tasting notes detail fragrances of wood spice, Seville oranges, and rich orchard fruit. Meanwhile, the liquid sparks flavors of sweet toffee, orange marmalade, poached pears, and forest berries. Ultimately, it leaves your mouth with “dark chocolate orange, and rich dried fruit with lingering hints of cinnamon and nutmeg.”

As the age statement tells us, The Dalmore 17 is not the oldest release in the series. Nevertheless, many drinkers are not that snobbish about the numbers these days. As long as the whisky delivers an exquisite experience, enthusiasts will gladly splurge for a bottle or two.

Images courtesy of The Dalmore