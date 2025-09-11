If you are a fan of American whiskey, Angel’s Envy is currently offering a couple of distillery-exclusive drams. These limited expressions — the Two-Grain Bourbon and Peated Cask Rye — are part of the Distillery Series. For our readers who prefer to sip scotch, don’t fret because The Glendronach offers two exquisite options: Aged 30 Years and Aged 40 Years.

The duo is part of the label’s Flagship collection. Furthermore, these flaunt the oldest age statements, which most enthusiasts consider a testament to quality. Although some of you might argue that the length of maturation does not matter, the fact that The Glendronach has been in business since 1862 says otherwise.

Just like the rest of the lineup, what defines the Aged 30 Years and Aged 40 Years is clear. These highland single malt Scotch whiskies highlight the distinct nuances that develop over time. Of course, a major contributor here is the use of rare sherry casks. In charge of the selection process is Master Blender Rachel Barrie.

For the Aged 30 years, the whisky spends three decades in Pedro Ximénez, Oloroso, and Amontillado sherry casks. The spirit is dark cherry walnut in hue with aromas of spiced Brazil nut toffee, medjool date caramel, marzipan, morello cherry, and raisins. We then have notes of sultana cake, chocolate hazelnut café crème, and glazed cherry.

Meanwhile, the oldest of the two — the Aged 40 Years — is in a shade of intense black ochre. On the nose, The Glendronach describes sherry-soaked chocolate gateau, blackberry, stewed plum, and black cherry. Lastly, there are flavors of cinnamon, chocolate espresso, prunes, bramble compote, raisin wine, and blackcurrant.

Images courtesy of The Glendronach