The holidays are always a great time for people with a sweet tooth. Even the most hardcore fitness buffs turn a blind eye to strict diets for the sake of everyone’s enjoyment. By some stroke of luck, Jack Daniel’s presents a fresh expression under its Distillery Series. They’re calling it the Tennessee Rye Whiskey Finished In Table Syrup Barrels.

Despite what the mouthful of a name implies, those lucky enough to sample it claim otherwise. Anybody would assume that this American whiskey would live up to the flavor profile of a popular table condiment. We’re not entirely sure if this is a bad thing, but the dram is purportedly balanced, instead of extremely sugary.

Nevertheless, collectors wouldn’t want to miss the 16th entry in the limited edition Distillery Series lineup. According to the folks behind this new concoction, the formula uses the same mashbill as every other rye whiskey produced by the Lynchburg, Tennessee-based establishment.

To be specific, it’s 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley. After a five-year stint, the spirit spends another three years in table syrup casks. Behind the Tennessee Rye Whiskey Finished In Table Syrup Barrels is the label’s master taster and barrel maturation manager, Byron Copeland.

He also noted: “The Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series is all about exploring new ideas, and the complex nature of our Tennessee Rye Whiskey makes a great canvas for experimentation.” Each Tennessee Rye Whiskey Finished In Table Syrup Barrels is bottled at 111.4 proof.

Tasting notes include cherry, maple, cotton candy, sweet pecan, grape, honey, and spice. Sadly, if you want to purchase the Tennessee Rye Whiskey Finished In Table Syrup Barrels, it is a distillery exclusive. However, reports say some retailers in the state also have some in stock.

Images courtesy of Jack Daniel’s