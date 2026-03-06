While most whiskey drinkers prefer to enjoy whatever is readily available, others make it a hobby to hunt for rare releases. Tips from insiders can help, but sometimes, it all boils down to pure luck. It just so happens that Heaven Hill has a new dram under its Heritage Collection. So far, reports indicate the 2026 Edition is the oldest one yet, at 22 years.

According to collectors, the bottles in this series are difficult to come by. One reason for its scarcity could be the designation on the label, which reads “small batch” Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey. Another factor could be the demand for such exquisite expressions.

Nonetheless, many generally perceive it as a “unicorn” release. The Heritage Collection 2026 Edition is masterfully crafted from a mashbill of 78% corn, 12% malted barley, and 10% rye. The blend comes from 271 barrels, sourced from the distillery’s rickhouse Y.

Heaven Hill writes: “We sampled several barrels to guarantee we mingled the Whiskey that delivered the best qualities of our traditional mashbill.” These casks were resting on both the 5th and 6th floors of said rickhouse. Meanwhile, the year of production was 2003, which matches the 22-year-old age statement.

Official tasting notes tell us the deep chestnut-hued liquid exudes aromas of bright orange oil, toasted nuts, and aged oak. You then have a palate of pepper, leather, butterscotch, and black tea. The whiskey leaves your mouth with a lingering finish of complex spices and toasted oak.

Conor O’Driscoll, the master distiller at Heaven Hill, also shares his thoughts on the Heritage Collection 2026 Edition. He states, “It is proof that when you let great whiskey mature on its own terms, it rewards you with depth, structure, and unmistakable character.”

Images courtesy of Heaven Hill Distillery