In less than a month, people will be raising their glasses and toasting to the new year. Popping a bottle of bubbly is a popular tradition, but nobody is requiring you to do so. Instead, why not share an exquisite dram with family and friends? It just so happens that Midleton offers the Very Rare 200th Anniversary Edition.

“This exceptional release combines heritage and innovation, introducing Japanese Mizunara oak for the first time in Midleton Very Rare’s history, adding vibrant notes of sandalwood and fresh wood spices to complement tropical fruits and classic pot still character,” reads the product description.

At 28 years old, the single pot still Irish whiskey has developed a bold yet smooth character. Each crystal vessel holds 700 ml at 54.7% ABV and ships in special packaging that makes it a wonderful holiday gift. Master distiller Kevin O’Gorman shares some details about this expression.

He reveals that the Very Rare 200th Anniversary Edition first spends years in four American oak casks. Reports tell us it was a mix of first-fill and second-fill barrels. Then there is the final maturation inside a Japanese mizunara oak cask for six years. In total, only 636 bottles are available for purchase at the distillery or via online distributors.

Meanwhile, tasting notes indicate aromas of heather honey, sweet vanilla, sandalwood, lemon zest, kiwi, pineapple, pot still spices, and fresh herbs. As for the flavor profile, the Very Rare 200th Anniversary Edition embodies pineapple, peach, apricot, caramelized sweet pear, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger peel. Ultimately, the whiskey touts a “satisfyingly long finish.

