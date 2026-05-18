Released late last year, Nikka’s From The Barrel Extra Marriage 40th Anniversary was a huge hit among whiskey enthusiasts. Drams curated by Japanese labels are usually in high demand, and limited edition releases quickly sell out. For those unfortunate enough to miss out before, another opportunity arrives just in time, called From The Barrel Extra Marriage Gift Set.

Before we get your hopes up, keep in mind this bundle offers an entirely different experience. Nonetheless, the three-bottle kit seems like a marketing gimmick. However, the contents of the box provide something unique and just as delightful. Each crystal container holds 500 ml of varying blends, yet each will leave a lasting impression.

At the forefront of this triple combo is a generous helping of From The Barrel Extra Marriage 40th Anniversary. This is followed by Malt Pieces of the Barrel, and then the Grain Pieces of the Barrel. Each From The Barrel Extra Marriage Gift Set is “offering a deconstruction of the acclaimed whisky into its component blends,” writes Nikka.

Now, let’s get into what everybody is curious about. From The Barrel Extra Marriage 40th Anniversary features tasting notes such as orange peel, dried fruit, vanilla custard, spice, and chocolate. Next is the Malt Pieces of the Barrel with flavors of vanilla, ripe fruit, chocolate, and peat. Lastly, the Grain Pieces of the Barrel evokes a palate of orange peel, mellow, ripe fruit, and chocolate.

Only 800 kits of the From The Barrel Extra Marriage Gift Set are available for purchase globally. This might be your last chance to personally sample the From The Barrel Extra Marriage 40th Anniversary and the blends that make up the whiskey.

Images courtesy of Nikka