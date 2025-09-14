Once a distillery has established a solid footing in the whisky scene, it goes through great lengths to maintain consistency. Drinkers dislike it when the recipe constantly changes, which is why new or limited-edition expressions exist in the first place. It allows labels to experiment with new formulations and aging methods. Woodford Reserve dares you to sample its new Sweet Oak Bourbon.

With the holiday season almost upon us, people are already shopping for presents and booze. The latter is extremely important, so we can raise a toast alongside family and friends. Even if you have no plans to attend any gatherings, grab one for personal consumption. It’s good to have something to reach for and sip at the end of the day.

This release marks the 21st entry into Woodford Reserve’s growing Master’s Collection. As of our writing, the distillery notes that it can only ship to Kentucky, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Nebraska, and Washington, D.C. for now. The Sweet Oak Bourbon is bottled at 700 ml with a 55.2% ABV or 110.4 proof.

Furthermore, buyers can only purchase two, likely to ensure more people get to enjoy this dram. This 2025 entry is notable for the use of rare Chinkapin oak barrels. No mention of the cooperage, but Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall shares more about the Sweet Oak Bourbon.

“With sweet oak at its core, this expression offers nuanced layers of flavor that whiskey collectors and connoisseurs will appreciate,” she points out. The Sweet Oak Bourbon is mahogany in color and exudes aromas of toasted oak, clove, raisins, nutmeg, mulled cherries, and sweet leather. On the palate, you have black tea, warm baking spices, sassafras, and roasted walnuts.

Images courtesy of Woodford Reserve