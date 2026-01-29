What household names come to mind when you think about vodka and hot sauce? If we were to guess, the answers are likely Absolut and Tabasco. The answers may differ depending on who you ask and which region they reside in, but the aforementioned two should come up most of the time. For those familiar with both, get ready for the Absolut Tabasco.

Since it’s too early for an April Fools’ joke, this collaborative release appears to be 100% real. These days, the prolific use of artificial intelligence platforms to generate crazy content makes us take things with a grain of salt. Particularly, the stuff that feels too ridiculous to be true. It looks like were wrong to do so this time around.

To the average drinker, the combination of vodka with something spicy, savory, salty, or everything in between that’s not sweet seems unpalatable. However, mixologists will beg to differ. Several cocktails fitting the description include the Bloody Mary, Little Devil, Bloody Bull, and Atomic Bomb, to name a few. The Absolut Tabasco would make the perfect base for these.

“A bold chili pepper flavored vodka that ignites the tastebuds, setting off a sensory thrill with every sip,” describes the product page. “It delivers the distinct notes of aged Tabasco chili peppers, adding a bold, fiery and pleasant heat experience to any cocktail, immediately inviting another sip.”

Several recipes using the Absolut Tabasco are also posted on the website. These include the iconic Bloody Mary, One Shot Mary, Spicy Lemonade, and Spicy Vodkarita. It’s also cool that the packaging uses the vodka’s familiar bottle, but with co-branding and color blocking resembling the hot sauce’s container.

