St. Patrick’s Day is almost upon us, and it’s the perfect occasion to celebrate Irish culture. Of course, the festivities paint places with plenty of green, while food and booze also flow freely. Although most folks expect frothy pints of Guinness, others also enjoy sips of whiskey. Meanwhile, the timing is perfect as Midleton releases the Very Rare 2026 edition.

Over the years, we’ve learned that special drops like this make wonderful additions to any whiskey collection. Moreover, these exclusive expressions can fetch a pretty price in the resale market, which is why some hold on to a few extra bottles. Nevertheless, if it were up to us, we would rather sample the dram solo or with loved ones.

“Immerse yourself in the world of Midleton Very Rare, the pinnacle of Irish whiskey craftsmanship. Since its inception in 1984, this prestigious collection has redefined what it means to create a truly exceptional blended Irish whiskey. With each sip, you’ll discover a legacy of excellence, a celebration of Ireland’s rich distilling heritage, and an unparalleled dedication to quality,” writes the distillery.

As the official overview tells us, the formula for this heady concoction uses the finest ingredients. In total, this is a combination of several exquisite single pot stills and single grain Irish whiskeys by the label. What’s in each crystal container is “five distillate styles,” as well as a spirit sourced from the Very Rare 2025 vintage mash bill.

Drinkers can expect aromas of fruit, American oak, floral notes, lemon zest, orange peel, apricot, toffee, and crème brûlée. What comes after are flavors of butterscotch, vanilla, peeled ginger, fruit, cinnamon, lemon zest, and toffee. Distiller Kevin O’Gorman is credited with the creation of the Very Rare 2026 vintage.

Images courtesy of Midleton