During the Prohibition period in the United States of America, the production and import of all types of alcoholic beverages were outlawed. Ratification of the Eighteenth Amendment practically made booze illegal across the country. Nevertheless, when demand is strong, people always find a way. The Jefferson’s Bourbon Marian McLain is a tribute to an important figure in the whiskey-making industry.

Despite the strict enforcement of the law back then, liquor still made its way to those who could afford it. The partnership between moonshiners and bootleggers allowed these ridiculously strong spirits to circulate. The stories say Marian McLain was an important figure of that era.

As such, the distillery honors the grandmother of its founder, Trey Zoeller, for her exploits at the time. Jefferson’s Bourbon claims that she is “one of the earliest documented women in American whiskey.” He adds, “I believe it’s proof of her resilience, her entrepreneurial drive, and her role as a trailblazer in American whiskey-making.”

You’re looking at a sophisticated blend of five exceptional whiskeys. The recipe involves a 13-year-old Kentucky bourbon, an 11-year-old Indiana wheated bourbon double-barreled oak, a Kentucky bourbon wine finish, a 9-year-old Kentucky bourbon, and a Kentucky bourbon rum finish. Meanwhile, if you weren’t able to sample it back in 2023, don’t miss out on it now.

So far, the combination of the various spirits means the Marian McLain touts a complex profile. Expect tasting notes of tobacco smoke, dark fruits, oak, leather, coconut, vanilla, red fruits, spice, honey, brown sugar, fig, caramel, and barrel spice. Each bottle holds 750 ml of blended straight bourbon whiskeys at 106 proof (53% ABV).

Images courtesy of Jefferson’s