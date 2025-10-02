When you’re open-minded about booze — particularly whiskey — some labels can sound whimsical. There could be a specific reason behind the name, but others are just purely for the sake of amusement. Anyway, sometimes the more whimsical ones tend to have a lasting impression. This came to mind because of the Brûlée Royale — the latest expression from Compass Box.

It’s just our opinion, but the brand indicates a departure from what many would consider traditional practices. More often than not, distilleries choose to honor their founders or anything relevant to their origin or success. With that out of the way, let’s discuss the origins of this new blended malt scotch whisky.

“Step back in time to Versailles, where a world of innovation, alchemy & indulgence unfolded deep within the palace walls,” writes Compass Box. “Brûlée Royale explores that universe of sweet alchemy, layering flavours of vanilla custard, scorched sugar and freshly opened vanilla pods.”

In general, those who regularly indulge in a sip of dram at the end of the day also have a sweet tooth. Some people we know enjoy the spirit with chocolates, pastry, and other delectable treats. To nobody’s surprise, crème brûlée is apparently a favorite among whisky connoisseurs.

Here’s the breakdown. A huge portion of the blend comes from Benrinnes distillery (53%), followed by another 39% from Clynelish distillery. Next is whisky by Speyburn distillery at 7.2% with a selection from Ardberg distillery as the final 0.5% of the Brûlée Royale. Tasting notes speak of custard Danish, and scorched sugar brittles aromas.

Meanwhile, the palate is of “clotted cream, honeyed malt and broiled peaches followed by custard & Tarte Tatin. Pannacotta & gentle nutmeg spice followed by silken jersey milk, toasted sugar and banana split.” Each Brûlée Royale is not chill-filtered and bottled at 49% ABV.

Images courtesy of Compass Box