With no signs of slowing down, tequila consumption all over the world is steadily rising. Perhaps it’s the celebrity endorsements and brilliant marketing campaigns. The spirit is no longer just another cheap swill people gulp down in shots for an express lane to intoxication. Brands like Mijenta consistently keep it classy with fresh releases like the Maestra Selection No. 2.

Since beer and whiskey are too mainstream, indulge in sips of exquisite tequila blanco courtesy of Mijenta. Just like how the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau regulates the production of American whiskey, Mexico also has something similar in place. The Maestra Selection No. 2 uses only the finest Blue Weber Agave.

Although Jalisco is considered the main hub, other Mexican states also grow the crucial ingredient. Namely, these four are Nayarit, Guanajuato, Michoacán, and Tamaulipas. Maestra Selection No. 2 is a masterful blend that showcases the complex nuances each tequila brings to the mix.

“This limited-edition bottling explores terroir across Tequila’s Denomination of Origin. Sourced from single estates in each of the five territories, the agaves for this release were distilled separately and then masterfully blended to create a final profile that is rich and complex,” writes Mijenta.

Official tasting notes for the Maestra Selection No. 2 paint this clear spirit with aromas of tonka pepper, lemon, nutmeg, cardamom, spearmint, sage, mint, rose, caramelized cherry, caramelized coconut, roasted pineapple, cinnamon, cooked agave, and vanilla. Lastly, “its passage on the palate is silky and sweet, confirming its complexity in the mouth.”

Images courtesy of Mijenta