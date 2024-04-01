In 2020, American whiskey enthusiasts had the opportunity to sample a special release from Woodford Reserve. At $2,300 a pop, the Baccarat Edition was presented in a highly collectible 750 ml decanter crafted by its namesake. As you can imagine, not everyone was able to secure the spirit, but luck smiles once more this year as we welcome the Kentucky Derby 150 Baccarat Edition.

In contrast to the already premium price point of the 2020 expression, the distillery marks a momentous milestone for a legendary horse race as organizers prepare for its 150th anniversary. Pegged for May 4, 2024, the annual event is usually held every first Saturday of the month.

The only exceptions were in June during World War II and in September during the 2020 COVID-19 global pandemic. The prestigious competition considers Woodford Reserve the “Presenting Sponsor” and the Kentucky Derby 150 Baccarat Edition is a fitting tribute.

Interested parties need to shell out an eye-watering $15,000 for this exclusive bottling. Apart from the precious contents of the 700 ml vessel designed by the illustrious French glassware group, each Kentucky Derby 150 Baccarat Edition comes with a 24k gold-infused red crystal stopper and genuine leather carrying case.

Its official description reads, “This Cognac cask finished American Whiskey, aged in handcrafted couture barrels seasoned in the Kentucky Derby Winner’s Circle at Churchill Downs is presented in stunning Baccarat crystal.” Meanwhile, some are in it for the thrice-barreled bourbon.

Given not all of us will get to sip, let alone smell the delightful drink, Woodford Reserve at least shares the tasting notes. The Kentucky Derby 150 Baccarat Edition is carnelian red in hue with aromas of brown spices, oak, red fruit, and honey. It unveils flavors of citrus peel, caramel, dried dark fruit, warming spices, brown sugar, and toasted oak.

Images courtesy of Woodford Reserve