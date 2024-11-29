As families and friends gather for Thanksgiving, the gathering traditionally calls for a toast before everybody calls it a night. There are plenty more reasons to celebrate before the year ends, which is exactly why you should grab this fantastic single malt by The Macallan. Get ready for a mouthful of A Night on Earth In Jerez De La Frontera.

The distillery presents this dram with a tagline “celebrating the moments we share with our loved ones on special nights of the year.” Depending on the number of events on your calendar, one bottle is surely not enough. This limited-edition release is the third expression under the label’s A Night on Earth collection.

Moreover, 2024 is also a major milestone for The Macallan as it marks the group’s 200th anniversary. With a legendary heritage, those who closely follow its exploits deserve something spectacular. Hence, its whiskey masters carefully curated the In Jerez De La Frontera.

In addition to its in-house team, The Macallan calls on Spanish artist Maria Melero to design the artwork on the box and bottle of A Night on Earth In Jerez De La Frontera. A native of Jerez, she paints images of vineyards, roses, grapes, a shooting star, colorful wall tiles called azulejos, and more.

As for the whiskey, the product page describes the hue as Naranja Quemado (Burnt Orange in English). Take off the cover and aromas of cinnamon, sweet raisins, oak, citrus, anise, and honey-coated pastry. A sip unveils notes of fresh rosemary, spice, honey-glazed almonds, sweet pastry, white grapes, and vanilla.

Ultimately, the liquid leaves your mouth with a sweet, warming, and vibrant finish. The Macallan A Night on Earth In Jerez De La Frontera is bottled at 43% ABV and retails for $140.

Images courtesy of The Macallan