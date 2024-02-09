We hope that your liquor cabinets are fully stocked for 2024, but just in case there’s room for more, Woodford Reserve has something bold to offer. If limited-edition releases are your thing, then the distillery has you covered. This is the Master’s Collection Batch Proof expression for 2024. Here’s what you can expect from this Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey.

Since 2023, the demand for American whiskey has been surprisingly strong. Perhaps drinkers wanted to know what they’ve missed out on after years of sampling scotch blends exclusively. Moreover, several stateside labels were recognized and awarded by international events. As it always does, publicity piques interest.

We try to cover as many exceptional launches as possible and featured Woodford Reserve a couple of times already. The 2024 Master’s Collection Batch Proof Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey is tagged at 121.2 proof. This places it way above their regular 90.4 proof offerings. Reports tell us this is the seventh outing and is a mix of spirits from multiple warehouses.

“Batch Proof is a celebration of Woodford Reserve’s proprietary process – blending barrels into a batch and then bottling the whiskey at its actual proof, straight from the barrel. Batch Proof is crafted using the same grain bill and process as Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon,” reads the product page.

Master distiller Elizabeth McCall stated, “Batch Proof allows consumers to taste Woodford Reserve exactly as it comes out of the barrels.” Therefore, it’s a bottle you may want to break out during special events, or not. Woodford Reserve details the tasting notes as that of sweet vanilla and toasted oak. Grab a few for your enjoyment and collection!

Images courtesy of Woodford Reserve