Honestly speaking, we are always coming up with crazy reasons for drinking booze. As such, any opportunity to celebrate something no matter the degree of importance must be taken seriously. Given most of you likely had a blast during Saint Patrick’s Day last week, here’s another spectacular Irish whiskey to raise a toast with. This is the Tawny Port Cask from Drumshanbo.

As always, adding another delightful dram to your growing collection of whiskeys is an exciting endeavor. Some treat it as a serious hobby, while others consider rare expressions as potential investments to resell in the future. However, it would be a shame not to sample the contents.

Reports tell us the Tawny Port Cask is one of several products under the Drumshanbo label. Furthermore, the distillery behind the modest yet renowned lineup of spirits is Shed. In contrast to the biggest names in the industry, the operation is fairly young.

After establishing the business in 2014, PJ Rigney and Denise Rigney are facing stiff competition. Surprisingly, sources claim the most popular release remains the Gunpowder Irish Gin and it various infusions. Despite it all, many find Drumshanbo’s Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey quite enjoyable.

The triple-distilled seven-year-old Irish whiskey uses a combination of malted/unmalted Irish barley alongside Irish Barra oats for its mash bill. After aging in Tawny Port casks, they are bottling it at 45% ABV. Tasting notes include pot spice, crème brûlée, apricots, ripe cherries, apple, toasted nuts, and port.

“Maturing in exquisite Tawny Port casks since 2018, a distinctive character and depth of taste has gradually evolved over the last 7 years, perfected under the guidance of Head Distiller Brian Taft,” writes Drumshanbo.

Images courtesy of Shed Distillery/Drumshanbo