Among the methods of curating the tasting notes of your spirit, finishing the liquid in certain barrels is a favorite among distilleries. Usually, these casks previously held other types of alcoholic beverages. Among these, wine is already somewhat becoming a favorite of leading labels. Meanwhile, 15 Stars drops a new limited edition expression dubbed Three Ports.

What you’re getting is a blend of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys that are between 9 to 15 years old. Furthermore, these were finished in a trio of port barrels such as white, tawny, and ruby. Now that you know where the name comes from, sources tell us the process is not as simple as it sounds.

Collectors, on the other hand, will surely designate one for display and another for storage. 15 Stars is bottling 750 ml of this special Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey at 105 proof or around 52.5% ABV. The Three Ports is about the same as the other expressions in the catalog.

Starting with the nose, there are notes of vanilla extract, plum, blueberry, apple, banana, pear, Concord grape, peach, honeysuckle, baking spice, and seasoned oak. A sip unveils a palate of cinnamon, fresh wood, meringue, dates, blackberry, golden raisin, pineapple juice, and light ground pepper.

Lastly, the Three Ports touts a lasting finish of mixed berries, fruit cake, plum, grape, and old oak. As of our writing, it’s not clear how many batches were produced. However, we suggest you grab as many as possible before they are no longer in distribution. Keep a few to drink every now and then and a couple more to share with others.

Images courtesy of 15 Stars