Perhaps the most common New Year’s resolution among adults is to either lose weight or save up for a rainy day. Another one we regularly hear about is to give up alcohol. In our opinion, there’s no need to do so as long as you imbibe in moderation. Also, it would be a shame to miss out of delightful drink like the 2026 Double Double Oaked.

It takes serious willpower to steer clear of booze, and those who can deserve our utmost respect. However, nobody says you should completely avoid a glass or two unless it’s due to medical reasons. Woodford Reserve is bringing back a crowd-favorite, and it won’t remain in stock for long.

This special expression reportedly made its debut in 2015 as part of the label’s Distillery Series. In fact, the product page claims it “is one of the most sought-after bottles in American whiskey.” To ensure everyone gets a chance to sample the 2026 Double Double Oaked, each customer can purchase only two.

As of our writing, this Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey is only shipping out to KY, D.C., NE, ND, and NH. It seems interested buyers in other states either have to get in touch with their local distributor or go on a road trip to claim their prize.

The spirit “is handcrafted by finishing fully-mature Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon for an additional two years in a second, heavily toasted, lightly charred, new oak barrel (hence the name Double Double Oaked).”

2026 Double Double Oaked tasting notes detail a hue of roasted coffee bean, with aromas of burnt marshmallow, sweet hickory smoke, rich maple syrup, bittersweet chocolate, and brittle caramel. Meanwhile, the palate is a blend of ripe apple, chai tea, dried cherry, cranberries, cloves, and blackberry jam.

Images courtesy of Woodford Reserve