It’s always disheartening to see a famed brand fade from the market. It goes to show that even if your products are highly sought-after, some factors are totally out of a business’s control. Stitzel–Weller Distillery is a mainstay when it comes to bourbon. Established in 1935, it was acquired by Norton-Simon Inc. in 1972 but ultimately shuttered all operations in 1992. Despite everything, a premium spirit dubbed the Stitzel Reserve is up for grabs.

With collectors actively hunting for unicorn expressions, this 24-year-old bourbon should fit the bill. From what we could gather, there is currently little information about this release. Nevertheless, insiders were quick to point out that the contents of the Stitzel Reserve are not from the remaining batches of the defunct distillery.

“For a bourbon of this age, by far the biggest contributor to its flavor is maturation,” according to a company representative. “This release is about showcasing the possibilities from the rickhouses at Stitzel-Weller Distillery, and what can be accomplished through careful blending of the precious barrels in our archives through masterful hands.”

Behind the blend is Diageo’s Nicole Austin. As the director of American whiskey liquid development for the label’s parent company, she curates the bourbon to perfection. A major contributor to its tasting notes is the distillery’s huge catalog of wooden aging casks. Hence, the entire production comes from a total of nine barrels and ends with 191 bottles.

This 24-year-old Kentucky Straight bourbon whiskey boasts an ABV of around 61.7 percent. “The launch of Stitzel Reserve is a pivotal moment for our distillery,” she adds. “After a decade of expert control, the Stitzel Reserve delivers notes of cracked leather, saddle oil, and burnt sugar.”

Images courtesy of Diageo/Stitzel-Weller Distillery