Last month Dunkin announced the Pink Spritz Refresher, an effervescent drink with passion fruit, orange, and guava fruit flavors. The chain further welcomes the summer heat with a trio of coffee inspired by different ice cream flavors, aptly called the Dunkin’ Ice Cream-Inspired Frozen Coffees.

It includes Cookie Dough Frozen Coffee, a most-requested fan favorite featuring chocolate chip cookie dough flavors. There’s also the Mint Chocolate Chip Frozen Coffee, with notes of mint and dark chocolate and Butter Pecan Frozen Coffee, which has the classic, iconic flavor swirl with butter roasted pecan flavor.

All three Dunkin’ Ice Cream-Inspired Frozen Coffees come with whipped cream, a syrup drizzle, and crunchy waffle cone pieces for toppings. The release of the new coffee options is joined with Dunkin’s collaboration with “Espresso” hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter for “Sabrina’s Strawberry Dream Refresher.” This is a pink-tinted beverage that features a blend of strawberry flavor and Dunkin’s oat milk, finished with a creamy cold foam topping.

Aside from drinks, there’s also a new food item, the Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap, which has cheese, hashbrowns, egg, a choice of either sausage or bacon, and an all-new chipotle aioli wrapped in a tortilla. Then beyond the new coffee flavor and new wrap, there’s also the Dunkin’ Braided Apple Pie, a baked apple flavor packed into an ultra-flaky pastry with decorative sugar topping.

Additionally, munchkin lovers will enjoy the functional 50-count Summer Munchkins Bucket, which has a colorful poolside-inspired design including beach umbrellas and lounging donuts. Each bucket features a sand castle mold at the base. The chain is also bringing back the star-shaped Star Spangled Donut, with its vanilla-flavored buttercreme filling and a garnish of blue icing and red, white, and blue sprinkles.

