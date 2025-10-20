The holidays are almost upon us. This means seasonal discounts and limited edition releases are up for grabs in the coming days. As people shop for gifts to give and gifts to enjoy themselves, it’s the ideal time for the leading brands to drop their biggest exclusives. The Dalmore is doing so with its new Cask Curation Series entry — The Red Wine Cask Edition.

Cozy gatherings always call for the best alcoholic beverages after a hearty meal. As one of the world’s top distilleries in the Scottish Highlands region, its whiskies easily earn a spot in everyone’s liquor cabinet.

Just from the presentation alone, the Cask Curation Series: The Red Wine Cask Edition deserves to be on display. According to The Dalmore, the collection “explores the effect Châteauneuf-Du-Pape cask maturation imparts to our whiskies, in collaboration with our esteemed cask partner, Château Mont-Redon.”

You’re looking at three marvelous age statements ready for sampling. The youngest among the trio is the 24 Year Old bottled at 40.7% ABV. It exudes fragrances of delicate spice, sweet citrus, orchard fruits, and rich honey. Each sip evokes notes of dark toffee, crème brulee, red berries, and orange zest.

Next on the roster is the 34 Year Old, which is at 40.5% ABV. It has aromas of Seville orange, wood spice, forest fruits, floral notes, and vanilla. Meanwhile, the essence of wood spices, stone fruits, vanilla, and rich dark berries is what’s on the palate.

Finally, the oldest in the Cask Curation Series: The Red Wine Cask Edition is the 43 Year Old. “Bottled at 40.3% ABV, offers warm aromas of dried fruit and orange marmalade. On the palate, notes of forest berries, dark chocolate, hints of honeyed mango and warming spice,” writes The Dalmore.

Images courtesy of The Dalmore