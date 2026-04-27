Elevate your whisky experience with an artifact embeded into your drinkware, specifically a piece of the Campo del Cielo meteorite. The meteorite broke apart over northern Argentina around 2500 BCE and first mined around 1926. Now, it’s one of the standout feature in a series of limited-edition Meteorite Tumbler from Nytrus Reserve.

It doesn’t get more unique than a 4.6 billion year old meteorite embedded into these handcrafted luxury tumblers. Each tumbler is unique and features a piece of that meteorite, called “Field of Sky,” in the base of each 8.5 oz high-clarity glass. The piece looks like it’s floating in a glass bubble, making it stand out.

It takes up more space than the drink itself, but no one’s complaining. The piece of artifact is clearly visible through the walls. It even comes with a Coin of Authenticity seated beneath the fragment as a finishing detail. Nytrus Reserve’s Meteorite Tumbler is available in Antique Tin or Amber Gold.

Each pour with this drinkware sparks deep and meaningful conversations. If you are a geologist, or love history as much as you love your spirits, then this glassware makes a fine addition to your bar. Users find the addition of the fragment an ingenious idea and also praised the elegent and beautiful craftsmanship of the tumbler.

Nytrus Reserve’s Meteorite Tumbler feels solid and heavy, yet comfortable in the hands. It holds just about the right amount of liquid for a quick drink at 8.5 oz. It makes a great conversation starter or an artistic display, should you prefer not use it.

Images courtesy of Nytrus Reserve