Spending time with family and friends when you have some time off is a great way to unwind or catch up. Gatherings like these do not immediately end after a meal, which is why alcoholic beverages are always part of these events. Be it beer, wine, or spirits, it all ties everything together. Toast to more good times with a glass of Woodford Reserve 2024 Holiday Bottle.

To call your Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey as such implies it is special. As an annual limited edition release under its Distiller’s Select series, fans will undoubtedly try to score as many as they can. Thankfully, there is no official word on the number of bottles available, so there’s likely enough to go around.

Keep several bottles in stock to last until the end of the year for a guaranteed blast when 2025 rolls in. American whiskey enthusiasts will want to keep one for their collection. We, on the other hand, believe the Woodford Reserve 2024 Holiday Bottle would make a wonderful present. Bring a bottle to a party and let everyone sample its exquisite nuances.

The honey amber spirit exudes aromas of vanilla, mint, oranges, cocoa, tobacco, and dried fruit. When it hits your mouth, a palate of chocolate, spice, toffee, caramel, cocoa, cinnamon, and citrus is unveiled. The Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey then leaves you with a long, silky smooth, creamy, and warm finish.

It comes in a 700 ml bottle at 90.4 proof with golden bows printed on the label. Meanwhile, the sticker around the neck reminds us of its distinction as a limited-edition expression. The Woodford Reserve 2024 Holiday Bottle is currently in stock, but can only ship out to limited states at this time.

