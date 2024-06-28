Unless you keep a vigilant watch, it’s easy to miss exclusive whiskey releases. As such, we make it a point to regularly check what just dropped, or those that are about to. For example, Russell’s Reserve just launched a Kentucky Straight Bourbon with a 15-year-old age statement. So far, the few who have sampled it have nothing but good things to say.

However, as much as everybody is heaping praises about the spirit, there is a caveat. Although serious whiskey enthusiasts won’t mind, some might find the $250 slightly steep for their liking. Nevertheless, the fact that you’re getting a bourbon of its caliber should justify the asking price. Unfortunately, seems all allocated stocks have sold out.

Keep in mind that the bottles in question are those supplied by official distribution networks. Should you still want to grab the Russell’s Reserve 15 Year Old, prepare to pay way above the suggested retail price. As of this writing, we’ve seen listings for the bourbon way north of $1,000. The way we see it, hardcore fans of the Wild Turkey distillery won’t let it get in the way.

“Painstakingly crafted by Master Distiller Eddie Russell, the Russell’s Reserve 15 Year Old is another exciting chapter in the rich heritage and legacy of Russell’s Reserve. Non-chill filtered and bottled at precisely 117.2 proof, the limited release exemplifies Eddie’s expert ability to develop complex flavors through careful aging and keen barrel selection.” desribes the distillery.

Tasting notes supplied by the official website tell us folks who are lucky enough to snag a bottle will first experience aromas of clove, nutmeg, oak, dried fruits, and caramel. Take a sip to unveil flavors of tobacco, molasses, coffee, plum, cherry, spiced fruits, and matured oak. Finally, it leaves your mouth with “hints of dark cocoa, caramel, and smooth oak” for the finish.

Images courtesy Russell’s Reserve