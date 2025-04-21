Another spectacular drink is about to drop, and you can already sign up for a special lottery to sample it earlier than the rest. Angel’s Envy is a highly regarded name in the whiskey scene for a reason. The label prides itself on creating award-winning artisanal spirits that delight the senses. So far, Cellar Collection Volume 005 is shaping up to be another hit.

Purveyors of premium alcoholic beverages are always eager for new experiences. Therefore, more American distilleries are now catering to these discerning individuals. Interestingly enough, brands like Angel’s Envy are always on top of their game.

For the Cellar Collection Volume 005, they’re offering a straight rye whiskey. It seems nothing to write home about at first, but the finishing process is what helps it stand out. According to the press materials, this seven-year-old dram first spends 12 months in Patrón French oak extra añejo barrels.

The casks were previously housing tequila for four years — more than enough to develop a bold character for whatever the next fill is. Subsequently, the addition of an 11-year-old rye, which supposedly results in “a refined, rich whiskey full of exceptional depth and new discoveries.”

Toasty vanilla, along with smoky clove, accompanies the floral and fruity fragrances. Meanwhile, a sip unleashes notes of brown sugar, tobacco, herbal agave syrup, cracked pepper, and baking spices. It then ultimately leaves your mouth with a soft finish reminiscent of orange blossom honey, French oak, and tropical fruits.

“We were very intentional with pairing the original whiskey with the finishing casks, enhancing and adding depth to the base characteristics of the rye itself in a way that’s rounded, elegant, and cohesive,” notes Angel’s Envy Master Distiller Owen Martin regarding the Cellar Collection Volume 005.

Images courtesy of Angel’s Envy